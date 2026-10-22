Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert Cancelled: Delhi Police Denies Permission Over Security Concerns | Reports |

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's much-anticipated Aura World Tour India leg may face an unexpected hurdle, with reports claiming that Delhi Police have denied permission for his scheduled concert in the national capital over security concerns.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the police have declined the request to organise Diljit's Delhi concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, 2026. The development could be a major setback for the singer's India tour, which was expected to kick off in Delhi-NCR.

As per the report, a letter addressed to BookMyShow from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) stated that the application dated October 14 had been examined. The letter reportedly cited specific threat-related inputs, along with security and law-and-order commitments arising from the ongoing festive season and other concerns, as reasons for denying permission.

The reported decision comes as fans prepare for Diljit's return to Indian stages with the Aura World Tour. The singer has announced seven India shows, with the tour expected to travel across multiple cities, including Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh. However, the date and venue for the Chandigarh show are yet to be announced by the promoter.

If the Delhi concert does not go ahead as planned, the India leg could begin with the Indore show scheduled for November 15, following Diwali. This would mean a change to the tour's originally announced opening schedule.

However, there is no official confirmation from Diljit Dosanjh, his team or the concert organisers regarding the reported cancellation at the time of writing. The concert's final status and any possible changes to the schedule remain unclear.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement to know whether the Delhi show will proceed or if the tour's opening leg will be rescheduled.