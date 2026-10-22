Alia Bhatt Reacts To Husband Ranbir Kapoor's Slip Of Tongue Trolling At Ramayana Event Amid Assassination Threat Reports |

Ranbir Kapoor has been facing criticism on social media following a slip of tongue at a promotional event for his upcoming film Ramayana in Kolkata. The actor has since publicly apologised for his verbal mistake, but the controversy continues to spark conversations online. Amid the backlash, reports now suggest that his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, has shown support for him by liking an Instagram story shared by a Ranbir Kapoor fan page.

According to reports circulating online, Alia reportedly liked a post that defended Ranbir and urged social media users to consider the circumstances he may have been dealing with before judging his mistake. The story reportedly claimed that the actor was aware of a possible threat before attending the Kolkata event and chose to fulfil his professional commitment despite the situation.

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The post also referred to reports surrounding the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. According to claims circulating online, investigators were looking into whether other celebrities could have been potential targets.

The Instagram story reportedly urged people trolling Ranbir over his verbal slip to show empathy and consider the emotional pressure he may have been under, rather than continuing to demand an apology. Alia's reported interaction with the post has since drawn attention, with fans interpreting it as a gesture of support for her husband during a difficult period.

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However, The Free Press Journal could not independently verify the authenticity of the reports regarding the reports. As the discussion continues online, the incident has brought renewed attention to the scrutiny celebrities face on social media, particularly when a public mistake becomes the centre of a wider controversy.