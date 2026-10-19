Alia Bhatt Serves Durga Puja Glam In Fuchsia Pink Saree With Lotus-Embroidered Blouse | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Alia Bhatt brought a vibrant dose of festive glamour to a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai as she stepped out with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The actress embraced traditional elegance in a striking pink saree paired with a contrasting blue blouse, creating a look that beautifully blended Indian craftsmanship with contemporary styling.

Alia Bhatt's Festive Saree Look

For the occasion, Alia opted for a bright fuchsia-pink saree featuring delicate gold dot motifs scattered across its lightweight fabric. The saree was further enhanced by fine metallic borders that added a subtle touch of richness to the ensemble. Its vibrant colour made the outfit stand out, while the graceful drape kept the overall look effortlessly elegant.

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Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Adding an eye-catching contrast, the actress paired the saree with a sky-blue blouse. The blouse featured structured puff sleeves that lent a classic touch to the silhouette. However, the highlight was its striking back design, which featured four vertically arranged lotus motifs beneath a crescent-shaped moon. The intricate detailing added an artistic element to her traditional outfit.

Traditional Jewellery And Festive Beauty

Alia completed her ensemble with statement gold jhumkas that beautifully complemented the saree's metallic accents. She accessorised her hands with stacked golden bangles and a statement cocktail ring, adding more festive sparkle to the look.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Her hairstyle further enhanced the traditional appeal. The actress wore her hair in a neat low bun, adorned with delicate gold hair accessories and fresh white flowers arranged like a gajra. The floral detailing added softness to the vibrant colour combination.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

For makeup, Alia kept things elegant with glowing skin, kohl-rimmed eyes, a small black bindi and glossy lips. The understated beauty look allowed her colourful ensemble and intricate blouse design to take centre stage. Seen clicking pictures and enjoying the festive atmosphere alongside Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt served a beautiful style moment for Durga Puja.