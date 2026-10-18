Ranbir Kapoor Embraces Festive Elegance in a Red Kashidakari Kurta and Cream Trousers During His Durga Puja Visit

By: Rutunjay Dole | October 18, 2026

Ranbir Kapoor visits the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai and commands attention in designer Dolly J's festive ensemble priced at ₹80,000.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

The short kurta he wore, is masterfully crafted in a rich, vibrant crimson red silk that lends a luxurious sheen suited for the festive season.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

It features detailed Kashidakari thread and kasab hand-embroidery adorning the keyhole placket, collarline, and front bodice.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Deviating from traditional pajamas or churidars, he pairs the short silk tunic with relaxed, wide-leg cream trousers.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Fine embroidered bootis and structured vertical line motifs run down the sleeves and side vents, creating visual contrast.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Respecting the sacred pandal tradition, he stays barefoot, keeping his overall look effortless and understated.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Ranbir Kapoor posing alongside Indian filmmaker and his friend Ayan Mukerji.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

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