Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Serve Luxury Fashion On Koffee With Karan 9; Check Their Outfit Prices |

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda brought their charm to the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, but beyond their candid conversations and gossip-worthy revelations, their fashion choices have become a talking point. The episode also saw host Karan Johar making a style statement of his own, with all three celebrities embracing luxury labels and distinctive silhouettes.

Rashmika opted for a custom bottle-green bodycon dress by Alaïa, priced at a reported ₹4,98,000 on the brand’s official website. The figure-hugging silhouette lent her look a sleek, sophisticated appeal, while the rich green shade added a touch of understated drama. She paired the dress with striking red-and-black heels by René Caovilla, listed on Farfetch at $1,632, approximately ₹1.54 lakh.

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Meanwhile, Vijay wore black trousers and a crisp white shirt, layered with a blue velvet double-breasted blazer by British label Helen Anthony. Featuring peak lapels, the blazer is priced at £1,600, approximately ₹2.02 lakh. He completed the look with tailored wide-leg wool trousers from the same label, listed at €800, approximately ₹84,952.

Karan Johar stayed true to his signature luxury aesthetic in a classic black suit by Manish Malhotra. He elevated the ensemble with an Hermès Kelly Depeches pouch, sleek glasses by ISSEY MIYAKE and a Chanel cuff, bringing together statement accessories and timeless tailoring.

With Rashmika’s glamorous silhouette, Vijay’s velvet-led sophistication and Karan’s refined accessories, the episode delivered a stylish blend of contemporary fashion and luxury dressing.