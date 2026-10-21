Koffee With Karan 9: 'There Are Lines I Draw For Myself'; Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Objectification Controversy

Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Controversy Of Janhvi Kapoor Being Objectified In Peddi |

Janhvi Kapoor made headlines earlier this year because netizens felt that the actress was objectified in Ram Charan-starrer Peddi. The film received backlash for it, and while many celebrities later spoke about actresses being objectified in South Indian movies, Rashmika Mandanna recently spoke about the controversy on Koffee With Karan Season 9.

Karan Johar spoke about what happened with Janhvi in Peddi and told Rashmika that he hasn't seen anything like that happening with her. When he further asked her if she has been careful about it, the Animal actress "There are some things that I am not okay with. I know some characters sort of need something like a bikini or something like that, but even in that, I would say I am not very comfortable with exposing or skin show; I am not that kind of person."

JUST IN: #KaranJohar - #VijayDeverakonda & #RashmikaMandanna on the way #JanhviKapoor was represented in Peddi #KoffeeWithKaran https://t.co/WCHc0xhjzi — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) October 21, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna on commercial films

The actress further stated that when she does commercial films there are costumes she is not comfortable with. "But at the same time, there are lines that I draw for myself, which most often directors are okay with. Those are the kind of people I prefer working with," she added.

Vijay interrupted her and said, "But then it is still challenging to have these conversations."

Rashmika agreed with him and said, "Correct, but you also need to make it easier for the actors to come and ask such questions because even I find it hard. Sometimes I have a conversation with Viju: 'I want to say this, you think I can?' And he is like, 'Yes, you should.'"

Vijay Deverakonda says actresses need support

Vijay added, "They all need a support system to tell them that it is okay to put your foot down and say a 'no', because people can make you feel like you are an actress, you have signed this film, isn't this your job? So, you start feeling that pressure of 'Am I not doing my job?' When they start making you feel unprofessional, it is like, 'Let us not make a big deal about it; let's hope that it will all be okay', and you kind of do it unwillingly."

Janhvi Kapoor's alleged chat with fans

Amid the whole Peddi controversy, screenshots of an alleged private chat between Janhvi and fan pages had gone viral. The screenshots showed that the actress had expressed her frustration over objectifying camera angles and her character's portrayal in the film.