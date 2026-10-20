Sharvari Dazzles In Statement Garba Look Worth ₹1,73,500 At Falguni Pathak’s Event Alongside Ayushmann Khurrana

By: Rutunjay D | October 20, 2026

Sharvari made a stunning appearance at Falguni Pathak's high-octane Garba event in Mumbai alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

She chose the striking "Varnaabha Meenakshi Unnat Lehenga Set," priced at ₹173,500 by Torani. The festive ensemble is masterfully crafted from rich silk and lightweight organza fabrics.

The lehenga features a vibrant blue and maroon color palette infused with intricate patchwork and heritage-inspired motifs.

The complete set consists of a flared embroidered lehenga skirt, a matching heavily worked blouse, and a draped odhni.

The sleeveless choli features dense, colorful embroidery that coordinates with the intricate panels of the skirt.

She elevated her traditional styling with a statement maang tikka and ornate, traditional dangling earrings while her hair was styled in a sleek center-parted braid interwoven with decorative metallic hair accessories.

Sharvari interacting with popular garba singer Falguni Pathak.

Thanks For Reading!

Rakul Preet Singh Dazzles In ₹4.8 Lakh Bronze-Gold Brocade Saree And Hand-Embroidered Zardozi...
Find out More