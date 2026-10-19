Rakul Preet Singh Dazzles In ₹4.8 Lakh Bronze-Gold Brocade Saree And Hand-Embroidered Zardozi Blouse For Ramayana Promotions

By: Rutunjay D | October 19, 2026
Rakul Preet Singh exuded regal glamour during the trailer launch event of Ramayana movie in Bengaluru. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, she draped the opulent Tissue Brocade Metal Saree Set valued at ₹4,80,000.
The luminous bronze gold tissue saree is crafted from premium tissue brocade, offering a fluid silhouette with a soft metallic sheen.
Frame-defining woven details anchor the drape, accentuated by a finely embroidered zardozi border featuring intricate geometric motifs.
She paired the fluid drape with a heavily embellished, sculptural blouse featuring detailed Zardozi hand-embroidery.
The statement blouse is elevated by delicate mirror jhallar (fringe) tassels along the sleeves that add dynamic movement and texture.
Complementing the rich bronze tones, she accessorized with heavy statement chandelier earrings featuring detailed metallic craft.
Her hair was styled in a chic textured updo with soft, face-framing tendrils escaping along the sides while she emphasized warm bronzed tones, highlighted cheekbones, defined kohl-rimmed eyes, and a warm nude lip.