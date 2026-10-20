Koffee With Karan 9: Vijay Deverakonda Reveals Why He Couldn't Propose To Rashmika Mandanna In Italy

In the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, Vijay Deverakonda will open up about the story behind his proposal to Rashmika Mandanna. The actor revealed that he wanted Rashmika to have a memorable proposal story, even though he doesn't usually plan such romantic gestures. However, his plans to propose to her during their Italy trip did not work out as he could not find the perfect ring.

Vijay and Rashmika are all set to appear on the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. Talking about his proposal plans, Vijay said, “Didn't want Rashmika not to have one.” Recalling their trip to Italy in December, he added, “I felt like I didn't want her to not have a proposal story just because I am not that kind. I wanted to do it in Italy but couldn't find the right ring.”

Vijay also revealed on Karan Johar's show that he proposed to Rashmika on the first day of their wedding celebrations in Udaipur. Addressing rumours that he had proposed to her before the wedding festivities began, the actor clarified, “I proposed to her on the first day of our wedding in Udaipur which was the sangeet night.”

Vijay further shared that after the sangeet ceremony, he asked all his friends to gather for the proposal because he wanted them to be present for the special moment. Recalling the occasion, he said, “I went down on one knee and proposed to her. I didn't want to take that moment away from her.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, attended by close friends and family. The couple officially announced their wedding on February 22, 2026, through separate Instagram Stories, naming it 'The Wedding of VIROSH', a name coined by their fans. The rumours about their relationship gained momentum after they starred together in Geetha Govindam in 2018 and later reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019. Over the years, fans connected the dots through their public appearances, social media posts and subtle hints in interviews.

The new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, featuring Vijay and Rashmika, can be watched on Jio Hotstar at 7 pm IST every Wednesday.