KWK 9: Vijay Deverakonda Says Rashmika Mandanna Asked Him To Marry Her '100 Times'; Actress Picks Allu Arjun Over Ranbir Kapoor – VIDEO

Rashmika Mandanna Asked Vijay Deverakonda To Marry Her For A Year, Reveals KWK9 Promo | Photo Via YouTube

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to make their first appearance as a couple after their marriage on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan Season 9. The season opened with Salman Khan as its first guest, and a newly released promo now features Vijay and Rashmika as the second guests. The episode also marks Rashmika's debut on the show, while Vijay previously appeared in Season 7 alongside his Liger co-star Ananya Panday.

Vijay Deverakonda Says He Never Proposed To Rashmika Mandanna

In the promo, Karan asks the couple, "Was there a proposal?" Rashmika shakes her head, while Vijay reveals, "She was like, 'Let’s get married.' I was like, 'Okay, you have asked me a 100 times.'"

When Karan asks Rashmika if she really asked him 100 times, she responds, "I asked him for an entire year." Vijay then adds, "I am not an a**hole," leaving the conversation filled with laughter.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's KWK9 Promo:

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Rashmika Mandanna Picks Allu Arjun Over Ranbir Kapoor

During a rapid-fire round, Karan asks Rashmika to choose between her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun and Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor, and she picks Allu Arjun. When Karan asks Vijay who, apart from Rashmika, shares the best on-screen chemistry with him, Rashmika quickly interjects, "Nobody."

Vijay responds with a witty remark, saying, "Rule no. 101 of marriage: Agree with the wife," leaving Rashmika in splits.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Wedding

Vijay tied the knot to Rashmika on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family, in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony.

Rashmika and Vijay are reported to have started dating around 2018, shortly after meeting on the set of their film Geetha Govindam.

Work Front

Rashmika and Vijay were recently seen in Ranabaali, which released on October 16.