Ranabaali X Review: 'Tiresome Second-Half, Dragged'; Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Gets Mixed Reviews, But Their Chemistry Wins Hearts

Ranabaali X Review | Photo Via YouTube

Ranabaali, the Telugu-language period action drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, hit theaters on Friday, October 16. The film has drawn mixed reactions from audiences, with several viewers taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their initial reviews. While some criticised the film's pacing, screenplay and second half, Vijay and Rashmika’s on-screen chemistry and performances emerged as highlights for several viewers.

Ranabaali X Review

Several viewers expressed disappointment with the film’s narration and lengthy runtime, with some describing the second half as tiresome. One user wrote, "Tiresome 2nd half follows..Vijay's efforts wasted..Only Positive when Rashmika on screen!!" The user also criticised Ajay-Atul’s music and the film’s excessive violence, ultimately calling it a forgettable film and rating it 1.5/5.

Another viewer called Ranabaali a failed attempt, criticising its flat narration and dragged screenplay. The user also pointed out that the film could have benefited from trimming around 30 minutes. However, Rashmika’s performance and her command of the Anantapur slang were praised, with "Endayya Saami" singled out as a good song.

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Despite the mixed responses, Vijay and Rashmika’s on-screen chemistry received appreciation from several viewers. One user wrote, “Vijay and Rashmika scenes on screen too good..chemistry baga workout aindi.”

Another viewer described Rashmika as a major positive, praising her performance and local dialect. Their scenes together appear to have made an impression on audiences, even among those who found fault with the film’s screenplay and pacing.

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About Ranabaali

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set against the backdrop of the Madras famine of 1876–78 and follows a man’s fight to protect his village from British rule. Vijay plays the titular warrior, Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, an original composite character inspired by forgotten freedom fighters, while Rashmika portrays his wife, Jayamma.

Ranabaali marks another collaboration between Vijay and Rashmika, who previously starred together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.