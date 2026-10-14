Rashmika Mandanna Adopts 400 Families For A Year, Says Ranabaali Character Inspired Her: 'Even Small Acts Of Kindness Can Change...'

Rashmika Mandanna Launches Charitable Initiative Project Annapurna | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has launched Project Annapurna, a charitable initiative aimed at supporting families in need. As part of the initiative, she revealed that she has adopted 400 families, hoping to provide them with financial relief and encourage them to save for a better future. The actress also shared that her character Jayamma in Ranabaali inspired her, adding that the character shares several similarities with her real-life personality. She hopes her initiative will inspire others to extend a helping hand to those in need.

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Has Adopted 400 Families

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika revealed that she had kept her charitable efforts private until now. However, she decided to open up about them in the hope of encouraging her fans and followers to contribute to society through small acts of kindness.

She wrote, "There is something in the characters you play that influence you.. A lot of you keep asking are there any similarities between Jayamma and me and my answer is yes - and this is one of them.. this has always been me and this is also her.. and I would always keep doing things like this for all the love that you give me.."

'All These Smiles Are Worth Every Sleepless Nights...'

Rashmika explained that she plans to support 400 families at a time for three months each, continuing the initiative over the next year. She hopes the grocery assistance will help families save money and use those savings to plan their futures better. Emphasising that even a small act of kindness can make a difference in someone's life, she urged her fans and followers to take the first step towards helping others, saying, "Let's all start with something small!"

"Trust me all these smiles are worth every sleepless nights, the injuries, the struggles, the pain the tears the everything that I’ve gone had to go through over the last working years.. this is priceless," concluded Mandanna.

Ranabaali features Vijay Deverakonda as Ranabaali, a warrior who fights against British rule, while Rashmika plays Jayamma, his wife and companion