Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali Gets U/A Certificate With No Cuts From CBFC: Report

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna 's upcoming film Ranabaali has reportedly received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. The development comes days before the film's scheduled theatrical release.

According to a report by Aakashavaani, the Rahul Sankrityan-directorial cleared the censor board examination without any scenes being asked to be removed. However, further details about the certification are awaited.

Ranabaali draws inspiration from the British colonial period and portrays the struggles of people in the Rayalaseema region. However, the film is not a conventional biopic or a direct account of the life of a documented historical figure.

Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular character, Ranabaali, a man from Rayalaseema who rises against British oppression and fights exploitation. Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma, his wife and companion in his struggle. Actor Arnold Vosloo plays Sir Theodore Hector, the British antagonist in the film.

The recently released teaser and trailer present Ranabaali as a legendary figure who refuses to accept the injustice faced by his people. However, the character has not been established as a specific historical personality, with the story drawing inspiration from the wider historical setting.

When Will Ranabaali Release?

The film marks another collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who have previously worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the film is presented by T-Series. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is scheduled to release worldwide on October 16, 2026, a day after Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 arrives in theatres.