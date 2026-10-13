'She Will Be Such Cute Mom': Rashmika Mandanna's Adorable VIDEO With Baby Sporting Moustache As Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali Wins Hearts

Rashmika Mandanna Meets Baby Sporting Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali Moustache | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of Ranabaali, which stars her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, in the lead. Slated for a theatrical release on October 16, the film has been generating buzz ahead of its release. During the promotions in Hyderabad, Rashmika met several fans, with multiple videos from her interactions going viral on social media. However, one adorable moment has particularly won hearts.

Rashmika Mandanna Meets Baby Sporting Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali Moustache

In the viral video, Rashmika, dressed in an ethnic suit, is seen sweetly interacting with a baby. The actress gently holds the little one and appears delighted upon noticing the baby's moustache, resembling Vijay Deverakonda’s look in Ranabaali. The adorable detail also served as a cute nod to the upcoming film.

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Rashmika is heard saying, “So cute,” as she poses with the little baby, sharing a heartwarming moment that quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Netizens React

The video has since sparked a wave of affectionate reactions, with several social media users praising the actress for her warmth and down-to-earth nature. Some even remarked that Rashmika would make a lovely mother someday.

One user wrote, “Rashmika Mandanna is very beautiful, and despite being such a big superstar, she is very down-to-earth.”

Another commented, “She will be such a cute mom.”

A third fan wrote, “Cutie lil Ranabaali with our Jayamma,” while another simply reacted, “So cute.”

Rashmika’s fan meet comes just hours after she and Vijay Deverakonda visited the Tirumala temple early on Tuesday. During their visit, Vijay was seen being protective of his wife as fans gathered around the couple. The actor held Rashmika close and wrapped his arms around her as they made their way through the crowd.

Ranabaali will release in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.