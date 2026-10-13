Vijay Deverakonda Holds Rashmika Mandanna Close As Fans Crowd Them During Tirumala Temple Visit Ahead Of Ranabaali Release—VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Visit Tirumala Temple | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of their Telugu film Ranabaali, marking their first project together after their wedding. Ahead of the film’s release, the couple visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Visit Tirumala Temple

Rashmika looked elegant in a mustard-yellow silk saree paired with a contrasting pink blouse featuring intricate motifs. She completed her traditional look with a centre-parted low bun and a small red bindi on her forehead, keeping her appearance simple and graceful.

Meanwhile, Vijay opted for a white short kurta paired with a white silk lungi. The actor also flaunted his signature moustache and hairstyle from Ranabaali, drawing attention from fans.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Wave At Fans

In visuals from the temple, Vijay and Rashmika graciously posed for pictures and warmly waved to fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. The couple’s cheerful demeanour caught attention as they made their way into the temple amid the crowd.

Vijay Deverakonda Turns Protective Husband

Vijay also turned protective towards Rashmika as fans gathered around them during their temple visit. The actor was seen holding his wife close and wrapping his arms around her as they navigated the crowd.

Several videos capturing the couple’s temple visit and Vijay’s protective gesture have since gone viral on social media, with fans sharing their reactions to the heartwarming moment.

Rashmika and Vijay's temple visit came shortly after the couple’s recent meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay in Chennai.

Vijay tied the knot to Rashmika on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family, in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony.

Rashmika and Vijay are reported to have started dating around 2018, shortly after meeting on the set of their film Geetha Govindam.

Meanwhile, Ranabaali is scheduled to release worldwide in theaters on October 16, 2026.