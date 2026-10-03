'Was Just Licking Ice Cube': Vijay Deverakonda Reveals Water Intake Was Cut From 6 Liters To 100 mL for Shredded Look In Liger - VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda Reveals Extreme Transformation For Liger | Photo Via YouTube

Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Ranabaali, which also stars his wife Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The actor recently opened up about the intense physical transformation he underwent for his 2022 film Liger, which co-starred Ananya Panday, also his Hindi debut. The film, in which Vijay played an MMA fighter, did not perform as expected at the box office.

Vijay Deverakonda Cut Water Intake To 100 Ml For Liger

Speaking to Sudhir Srinivasan on his YouTube channel, Vijay recalled following an extreme dehydration routine to achieve a shredded look for the film. He admitted that the process was neither "healthy nor easy" and involved drastically reducing his daily water intake.

"During Liger, they would slowly cut down my water to make it look very shredded. It is not at all healthy or good. It starts with 4 or 6 litres of water; slowly, they start cutting it down to 300 ml to 100 ml, and the last 10 hours before the shoot, you are not drinking water at all. Just licking an ice cube,” Vijay said.

Check out the video:

I personally liked #Liger. The opening was solid, and #VijayDeverakonda’s performance was great, the climax story just didn't click. A setback doesn't mean stopping altogether. Telugu films have flopped too, but he kept going.

​Just like Cutu #RashmikaMandanna bounced back + pic.twitter.com/ZUKOpa0kxT — Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) October 3, 2026

'I Was Sleeping Thinking Of Water'

Vijay explained that the technique is also followed by bodybuilders before certain shoots or competitions. He recalled how difficult it became once his water intake was reduced to just 300 ml a day.

The actor also revealed that he would look forward to finishing his shoot so he could finally drink water. “I knew that I had to go through 4 hours of shoot, and then I can drink. I asked my team, ‘I want coconut water and get me 4 litres of it.’ I did not want food or anything,” he recalled.

Vijay added that after around two-and-a-half hours, he was already asking the team to wrap up the shoot.

Vijay Deverakonda Was 'Hurt' After Liger Flopped

When asked how he felt after putting himself through such an intense process only for Liger to underperform, Vijay admitted that he was “hurt.”