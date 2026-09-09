Ranabaali Teaser: 'VIROSH Are Back', 'Blockbuster'; Fans Of Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Can't Stop Praising Promo Of Their Upcoming Movie

Ranabaali Teaser | Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have worked together in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Now, after their wedding, the two will be seen on the big screens once again in the movie, Ranabaali, which is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The movie's teaser was released on Wednesday, and it has left fans of Vijay and Rashmika super excited. Ranabaali is set in 1878, and it is about India's fight for Independence.

The teaser has some scenes that will surely grab your attention and will give you goosebumps. Vijay has been given more screen time in the teaser, and he is fantastic in it. However, we just get a small glimpse of Rashmika. Watch the teaser below...

Fans Review Ranabaali Teaser

Reacting to the teaser, a fan commented, "Literally I got goosebumps while watching this , I was very scared seeing vijju in fiercful role and we wish your screen presence is more Rushiee pure pure Madness and Fire (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "From Geetha Govindam to Dear Comrade… we grew up with those moments, those characters, and those memories. And now, after all these years, seeing Virosh fans assemble again for Ranaballi feels like a beautiful throwback to a chapter we never really left behind. Some pairings don’t just create movies… they create memories (sic)."

One more fan commented, "Blockbuster Loading The teaser looks mass, raw, and completely next-level. October 16 can't come fast enough! Can't Wait For The next (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ranabaali Release Date

Ranabaali is slated to release on October 16, 2026. While it is originally a Telugu film, it will be dubbed and released in multiple languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

In Telugu, there's no big film scheduled to release on the same date. However, in Hindi, Ranabaali will clash at the box office with Raftaar, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, and Nayyi Navelli.