Koffee With Karan 9: Vicky Kaushal-Dijit Dosanjh To Appear Together On Karan Johar's Show - Report

Vicky Kaushal-Dijit Dosanjh To Share Couch On Koffee With Karan 9: Report | Instagram

Koffee With Karan season 9 has started, and it is going to be the final season of the talk show. Everyone is keen to know which celebrities will be seen on KWK this season, and the first episode featured Salman Khan along with Karisma Kapoor. Well, it is not yet known who will be seen in the next episode, but according to a report in Filmfare, Vicky Kaushal and Diljit Dosanjh will appear together to sip coffee with Karan this season.

A source told the portal, “Diljit and Vicky share a great rapport, and their episode promises to be one of the season’s most entertaining conversations.”

Vicky Kaushal on Koffee With Karan

Vicky has earlier come on the show thrice. The first time he appeared on the show was in season 6. He was accompanied by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Later, in season 7, he came with Sidharth Malhotra, and in season 8, he came on the show with Kiara Advani. So, this will mark his fourth appearance on the show. While everyone was expecting he might come with his wife and actress Katrina Kaif, it looks like that's not happening.

Diljit Dosanjh on Koffee With Karan

Meanwhile, till now, Diljit has appeared only once on the show. He was seen in season 6 along with Badshah.

Celebrities on Koffee With Karan season 9

Apart from reports about Vicky and Diljit, there have been multiple reports about which celebs will be seen on KWK season 9. Reportedly, Sidharth and Kiara will be coming on the show, and the actress will be seen flaunting her baby bump.

According to reports, the finale episode of the season will feature Shah Rukh Khan. However, there's no official confirmation about it.

Meanwhile, if the report turns out to be true, it will be interesting to watch Vicky and Diljit on Koffee With Karan season 9.