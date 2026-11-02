'Jis Din Humne Ishara Kiya...': Amitabh Bachchan SLAMS Media For Misreporting His Lord Krishna Post, Issues Strong Warning

Amitabh Bachchan Slams Media For Misinterpreting His Krishna Post | Instagram

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has lashed out at media reports for allegedly misinterpreting and twisting his words. Reacting to a recent report that portrayed his remarks as an open challenge to his opponents, the megastar clarified that his original post was a devotional reference to Lord Krishna and not a political statement or a threat directed at anyone. The actor expressed displeasure over the way his words were presented, accusing sections of the media of distorting their meaning to attract attention.

Amitabh Bachchan Slams Media For Misinterpreting His Krishna Post

On his blog, Amitabh wrote in Hindi, "Sun lo kaan pakad ke media waalon!! 50 million ki abaadi hai humare followers ki, media waalon. Jis din humne ishara kiya, toh unmein se keval 10 percent hi, thokne ke liye taiyaar baithe hain."

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post:

Amitabh Bachchan Issues Strict Warning

He further warned that no matter how much the media twisted his words or criticised him, his extended family of fans, had the ability to respond a hundred times more strongly. He added that all they needed was a word from him to act.

Amitabh Bachchan Lashes Out At Media Portal

Taking his criticism further, Bachchan referred to the media portal as part of what he called the country's "Fifth Column". He questioned the respect and credibility enjoyed by such media outlets, expressing disbelief over their alleged misrepresentation of his words.

The 84-year-old star also pointed out that mistakes are inevitable, but people should acknowledge them, apologise and make an effort to correct them. However, he suggested that certain sections of the media appeared to treat such mistakes as their birthright.

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'I Will Not Call Myself A Victim'

"I was about to say, with the love and affection of a hurt individual, that I am going to sleep. But I will not call myself a victim. My pain belongs to me alone, and you [the media] are not worthy of it," he concluded.