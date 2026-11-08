'I Sincerely Apologise': Amitabh Bachchan Says He Is Struggling To Write Letters To Well-Wishers Due To Hand Discomfort

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Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that discomfort in his hand has made it difficult for him to personally write letters to fans and well-wishers who have been sending him gifts. The veteran actor shared the update in a Diwali post on his Tumblr account, where he also thanked everyone for their affection and extended festive wishes.

The 84-year-old actor said he has received greetings and gifts in large numbers and is running out of space to store them. He explained that he wants to acknowledge every gesture personally but has been unable to write as quickly as he would like because of the discomfort.

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"I have been receiving greetings and gifts from so many well-wishers, and in such abundance that I am now running out of space to keep them. Not storing these gifts properly would amount to disrespecting them. Therefore, to all of you who have been sending gifts as expressions of your affection, I wish to convey my appreciation and acknowledgement. I am also making an effort to respond to each of you personally through letters," he wrote.

Big B added, "I really wanted to write these replies myself. However, I have been experiencing some discomfort in the hand, for writing, which has caused delay. I sincerely apologise."

Amitabh further wrote, "But what can one do? Circumstances have become such that apologising seems to come easily. One should seek forgiveness. After all, there is nothing wrong with asking for it. The other person may refuse, reject the apology, or understand and accept it. If they understand and accept the apology, my heart will be filled with happiness. If they do not, their mind will remain troubled."

Amitabh Bachchan was earlier advised to focus on recovery

The latest update comes weeks after Amitabh indicated that he had been advised to take a break from his regular social media interactions and concentrate on rest and recovery.

While extending his Dussehra wishes to fans, the actor had mentioned that he was under strict instructions to avoid communicating for the time being.

Amitabh Bachchan's update comes amid security concerns

The actor's latest message also comes amid reports of security concerns in Mumbai. A bomb threat email targeting Amitabh's bungalow, the Bombay High Court and the city's Mahalaxmi Racecourse prompted an investigation by security agencies on Friday. Authorities later confirmed that the threat was a hoax.