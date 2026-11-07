Amitabh Bachchan’s Health Concerns Halt Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 Shoot; Channel Re-Airs Old Episodes: Report |

Mumbai: The shoot of megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s popular quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” has been halted for the past one week owing to the actor’s health concerns, a source exclusively told IANS.

According to the source, the legendary actor has not been keeping well and the makers have temporarily stopped filming new episodes. In the meantime, the channel has been re-airing a few week-old episodes featuring celebrity guests as part of its Diwali special week.

The source revealed that the last major celebrity episode shot for the show featured Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey, who appeared on the quiz show to promote their upcoming film “Ramayan”.

The episode featuring the “Ramayan” cast was originally planned to coincide with the film’s release. However, owing to the megastar’s health concerns, the entire plan had to be reworked. Instead of holding the episode back for the film’s release, the channel began the Diwali special week last week with the “Ramayan” episode, the source further revealed.

The shoot is expected to resume from next week now, if Big B feels well. "The shoot will resume hopefully from next week but only if his health allows," said the source further.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been hosting “Kaun Banega Crorepati” for many seasons, in his blog on Saturday, also reflected on his return to routine and his connection with his well-wishers in his latest blog.

“... and the gentle but slow return to routine and the controlled life... OF WORK... and the others. When in routine you remember the routine... when not... even routine develops a temperament .. not explainable .. and never the same...” Amitabh wrote.

He added, “Oh ! where did I leave my glasses .. the mobile .. and most importantly .. what was I supposed to do next... the deeds and acts done just a couple of hours ago .. lost in oblivion .. but what Class 8 was like in School 1960 at your finger-tips .. 66 years at the back of your hand .. and now .. a searching! But ..”

“Never a searching for the connect on Blog .. that be the preference .. each day... nor, the well wishers of each Sunday... nor, the KBC audience , who extend love affection and the sincerity of their warmth and endearing presence... my prayers for all.”

The veteran actor’s health has remained a matter of concern for his fans, with Amitabh Bachchan’s well-being being closely followed over the years.

Amitabh Bachchan’s history with health scares also dates back to one of the most traumatic incidents of his career, during his near-fatal accident on the sets of “Coolie” in 1982.

During a fight sequence with actor Puneet Issar, a mistimed blow resulted in a major abdominal injury, leaving the legend fighting for his life. He was reportedly declared clinically dead for a few minutes and underwent multiple surgeries.

The incident triggered a humongous wave of concern across the country, within millions of fans praying for his recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan has repeatedly expressed gratitude for those prayers and has described August 2, the day he returned home after the accident, as his “second birthday”. He has always credited the prayers and affection of his fans with giving him another chance at life.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)