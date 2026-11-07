Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Aide Hari Boxer, Who Claimed Responsibility For Firing On Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai Home, Arrested In US |

Hari Chand Jat alias Hari Boxer, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested by US authorities, as per reports. Boxer had reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence and allegedly issued extortion threats to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Shetty.

Hari Boxer's Name Surfaced Recently In Tusshar Kapoor Threat Case

The development comes amid a separate investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch into a Rs 5 crore extortion call received by actor Tusshar Kapoor. The caller allegedly introduced himself as Hari Boxer and claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, a preliminary probe suggests that the caller may have been impersonating the gang member and using the group's notoriety to intimidate the actor and extort money.

After Kapoor approached the police, the complaint was assigned to the Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell. Investigators examined the call recording and compared the caller's voice with available audio samples of Boxer. The initial analysis reportedly found no match.

A senior police officer said the voice mismatch had raised suspicion that the threat was fake. Investigators are now attempting to identify the caller and trace the origin of the call. No FIR has been registered in the matter so far. The probe comes days after the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, which is also being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Who Is Hari Boxer?

Boxer was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in California on February 22. He is accused of threatening Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty with a demand for Rs 20 crore through voice messages.

He has also been linked to several criminal cases across Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi, including the firing at comedian Kapil Sharma's Kap's Café in Surrey, Canada, on October 17, 2025.

Indian authorities are reportedly coordinating with central agencies to secure his extradition. Preliminary forensic analysis of the voice note containing threats against Singh and Shetty has reportedly matched Boxer's voice.

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