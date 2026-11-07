Mumbai Road Rage: 2 Men Allegedly Chase And Threaten Director Kunal Shivdasani's Daughter, Aunt After Car Collision |

Mumbai: A dramatic late-night road rage incident involving the family of a Bollywood director has prompted the Santacruz police to launch a manhunt for two suspects. According to investigating officers, an FIR has been registered against a car driver and a biker who allegedly chased, waylaid, and threatened the daughter and aunt of Director Kunal Shivdasani, along with his driver, following a minor collision in the Pali Hill area.

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The police said that the ordeal began around 12:30 AM on Thursday. Jhalaku Tigga, 35, who has been employed by Shivdasani for three years, was driving a Land Rover Discovery. He was ferrying the director's 22-year-old daughter, Aleya, and Director's aunt Pramita Vijan, 40, to drop the latter at Pali Hill.

According to the complaint lodged by driver Tigga, a speeding four-wheeler collided with their Range Rover near a gurdwara in Dhan Patohar Nagar, Santacruz West, at approximately 12:20 AM on November 5. The impact damaged both right-side doors of the Land Rover. The offending car driver immediately fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle in a nearby narrow lane.

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The situation escalated when Aleya photographed the parked car that had caused the accident. Police sources indicate that this action allegedly enraged the motorist. As Tigga resumed driving towards Pali Hill, a biker began following the Range Rover. Near Bloom Hotel, the rider overtook the vehicle, pulled up in front, and blocked its path. At this point, the car involved in the initial collision also appeared on the scene. The biker allegedly threatened Tigga and the two women before the suspects sped away.

While the suspects remain at large, the police have obtained the vehicle registration details and formed a dedicated team to trace them. The accused have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 125 for an act endangering life, Section 126(2) for wrongful confinement, Section 281 for rash driving, and Section 324(2) for mischief. They also face charges under the Motor Vehicle Act for dangerous driving.

A Santacruz police officer noted that the complainant initially approached Khar police station, but the case was transferred to Santacruz as the incident originated within its jurisdiction.