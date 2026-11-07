Jharkhand Maoist Carrying ₹10 Lakh Bounty Arrested From Thakurli Near Thane By Maharashtra ATS

Representational image | File pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained a Maoist leader carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh from Thakurli in Thane district and handed him over to Jharkhand Police, who subsequently arrested him.

Accused Identified As Maoist Committee Member

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Sarju Yadav alias Godaram Yadav, 45, a resident of Devgan village in Chhatarpur police station limits of Palamu district, Jharkhand. He is allegedly a Zonal Committee Member (ZCM) of the CPI (Maoist).

ATS Acts On Jharkhand Police Intelligence

According to the ATS, senior officials received intelligence inputs from Jharkhand Police that a Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh was hiding in the Thakurli area. Following the information, the ATS directed its unit to verify the tip-off and take appropriate action.

After conducting checks, the ATS team traced Yadav to Thakurli and took him into custody. During questioning, he reportedly disclosed that he had been staying at the location for the past 10 days.

Accused Handed Over To Jharkhand Police

The Maharashtra ATS then handed him over to Jharkhand Police, who formally arrested him. He was wanted by the Jharkhand authorities in connection with his alleged links to the CPI (Maoist) organisation.

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