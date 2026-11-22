Thane: Tax Consultant Booked For Allegedly Cheating 74-Year-Old Businessman Of ₹59.81 Lakh In GST Fraud | File Pic

Thane: The Kapurbawdi Police have registered a case of fraud against a tax consultant for allegedly duping a 74-year-old businessman of ₹59.81 lakh under the pretext of depositing Goods and Services Tax (GST).

According to the police, the complainant, Mitranand Mundiyapi, proprietor of Omega Sales Corporation, filed a complaint against his company's tax consultant, Vaishali Ramesh Shinde. Shinde had been handling the firm's GST, income tax, and employee Provident Fund (PF) compliance since June 2014.

The alleged fraud came to light in January 2026 when a business associate informed Mundiyapi that Shinde had committed similar financial irregularities at his firm, resulting in a separate police case being registered against her at the Vartak Nagar Police Station.

Following this revelation, Mundiyapi audited his company's GST accounts. The verification revealed that between April 2020 and September 2025, his firm had transferred a total of ₹73,37,488 to Shinde’s State Bank of India (SBI) account via cheques and online transactions meant for GST payments. However, only ₹13,97,856 was actually deposited into the government’s GST portal, leaving ₹59,81,042 unaccounted for.

To conceal the embezzlement and reassure the complainant that taxes were being paid on time, the accused allegedly fabricated and provided fake payment challans and receipts. The audit further uncovered pending GST dues amounting to ₹60,45,994 against Mundiyapi's company.

Based on Mundiyapi's complaint accusing Shinde of embezzlement, forgery of challans, and concealing payment records, the Kapurbawdi Police have initiated a formal investigation into the matter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!