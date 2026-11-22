Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Four Injured In Gauri Pada As Residents Question BNCMC Over Lack Of Preventive Safety Measures |

Bhiwandi: The danger posed by structurally unsafe buildings in Bhiwandi has once again come into focus after a portion of a building declared highly dangerous collapsed onto an adjoining residential house in the Gauri Pada area on Saturday midnight injuring a woman and three children. The injured include a 55-year-old woman and two boys aged 12, while a six-year-old girl also sustained injuries. All four were rescued by local residents and admitted to a private hospital.

According to information available House No. 628 in Gauri Pada had already been declared highly dangerous by the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), following which the building had reportedly been completely vacated. However, a portion of the structure suddenly gave way and crashed onto the adjoining residential property, House No. 33. Several family members were inside the neighbouring house when the debris came down, leaving four of them injured.

The injured have been identified as Abida Asgar Ali Momin (55), Khalid Asgar Ali Momin (12), Umaira Obeidullah Ansari (6) and Rayyan Obeidullah Ansari (12). Abida sustained a head injury requiring four stitches, while Umaira suffered injuries to both hands and required multiple stitches. The two boys also sustained injuries. All four are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Residents launch rescue effort

The loud sound of the collapse brought residents rushing to the spot. On learning that people were trapped under the debris, locals immediately began rescue efforts and managed to pull out all four injured persons before shifting them to a nearby private hospital. The incident triggered panic and anger among residents, who questioned the lack of adequate preventive measures.

Declared dangerous, but were neighbouring residents protected?

The incident has raised serious questions about the functioning of BNCMC's Ward Committee No. 4. While the building had already been classified as highly dangerous and vacated, questions remain over what measures were taken to eliminate the threat it posed to adjoining residential properties.

Residents have questioned whether the civic authorities had taken steps to remove the structurally hazardous portions of the building and ensure the safety of families living nearby. They allege that the municipal administration often limits its response to issuing notices and completing paperwork, without implementing effective safety measures on the ground.

Citizens have also questioned Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar's administration, stressing that protecting residents' lives and property must remain a priority.

Ward officer cites pending court case

Residents' dissatisfaction reportedly intensified after Ward Officer Arvind Ghugre was questioned about the civic body's responsibility. He is said to have cited the pendency of a court case in connection with the property. However, residents have argued that the existence of ongoing legal proceedings cannot absolve the civic administration of its responsibility to take precautionary measures to protect people living in adjoining houses.

The incident has once again brought into focus the question of whether public safety can be overlooked on the grounds of a pending legal dispute.

Bhoiwada police begin investigation

Following the incident, personnel from Bhoiwada Police Station reached the spot, conducted a panchnama and initiated an investigation.

Local residents have demanded a fresh inspection of all highly dangerous buildings across the city and immediate safety measures for families living in their vicinity to prevent similar incidents.

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