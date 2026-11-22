Palghar Fire News: Major Blaze Engulfs Scrap Warehouse In Boisar’s Betegaon Area, Fire Brigade Brings Flames Under Control | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A major fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in the Betegaon area of Boisar in Palghar district on Sunday at around 3 pm, triggering panic among residents in the vicinity.

Massive Flames And Dense Smoke Trigger Panic Among Residents

The entire warehouse, located near an authorised petrol pump, suddenly caught fire, with flames rapidly intensifying and thick plumes of smoke billowing into the surrounding area. The fire soon assumed a massive proportion, with towering flames and dense smoke visible from a distance, creating an atmosphere of fear among residents.

Upon receiving information about the incident, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations to bring the blaze under control. The fire was brought under control by 4 pm.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Further details regarding the extent of damage and any possible casualties were not immediately available.

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