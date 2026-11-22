Jilted Lover Sets Girlfriend’s House Ablaze After Breakup; Family Escapes Unhurt, Accused Arrested |

Dombivli: In a shocking incident triggered by a relationship breakup, a man allegedly set his girlfriend’s house on fire after she decided to end their seven-to-eight-year relationship. The woman and her parents were inside the house when the fire broke out, putting their lives at serious risk. However, all three managed to escape in time, averting a major tragedy. No casualties were reported. The Manpada police have arrested the accused identified as Dipesh Rastogi.

According to the police Rastogi and the woman had been in a relationship for the past seven to eight years. However, the relationship had reportedly become strained over the past few months due to differences between the two. Eventually, the woman decided to call off the relationship and clearly informed Rastogi that she was no longer interested in continuing it.

The accused allegedly refused to accept her decision. Angered by the breakup, he reportedly targeted her residence and set the house on fire. The sudden outbreak of flames triggered panic inside the house, particularly as the woman and her parents were present at the time.

Realising the danger, the three family members managed to rush out of the house and save themselves. Their timely escape prevented the incident from turning into a major tragedy. The fire also created panic in the neighbourhood, drawing attention from local residents.

Following the incident, the Manpada police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The police subsequently arrested Rastogi for his alleged involvement in setting the house on fire.

Senior Police Inspector Sandipan Shinde of Manpada Police Station said that investigators were examining the accused's motive and whether he intended merely to set the house ablaze or deliberately wanted to harm the woman and her parents as well.

The police are now investigating the circumstances leading to the incident and the accused's intentions. Further investigation is underway.

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