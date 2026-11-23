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The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has drafted amendments to the goods and services tax (GST) law aimed at safeguarding genuine buyers against the denial of input tax credit (ITC) resulting from suppliers' inadmissible credit claims.

According to a report by Business Standard, the proposal also seeks to prevent taxpayers knowingly involved in fraudulent invoicing from claiming credit.

As per a draft agenda note dated Nov 10, the CBIC's GST Policy Wing prepared the recommendations and forwarded them to the GST Council Secretariat for consideration by the Standing Committee of Officers.

The proposed changes include amendments to Section 16 of the Central GST (CGST) Act and the introduction of Section 16A.

The recommendations follow discussions at the 57th GST Council meeting, which tasked a Committee of Officers with developing safeguards for genuine taxpayers without extending benefits to participants in fraudulent transactions.

Existing GST provisions can deny buyers credit despite full payment to suppliers, receipt of goods or services and possession of valid invoices if suppliers discharge their tax liabilities using subsequently disallowed credit.

The proposed amendment to Section 16(2)(c) seeks to remove the reference to tax payments through cash or utilisation of admissible ITC.

However, the requirement that suppliers actually pay the tax charged on the supply to the government would remain unchanged.

Consequently, genuine buyers would not automatically forfeit their credit because of suppliers' invalid ITC claims.

The existing restriction would continue to apply where the immediate supplier has not paid the tax.

The draft acknowledges that suppliers do not discharge tax liabilities on an invoice-wise basis under the existing GST return-filing framework.

Consequently, buyers cannot independently verify the method of tax payment or the validity of credit utilised by suppliers. The GST portal also lacks a mechanism enabling recipients to establish such compliance.

The CBIC has additionally proposed inserting the words “from the said supplier” into Section 16(2)(b).

The amendment seeks to ensure that buyers receive goods or services from the entity issuing the invoice, discouraging arrangements involving separate invoicing and supplying entities.

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