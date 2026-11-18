GST Reforms 2026 CBIC Announces 'Trust First, Verify Later' Approach, Faster Refunds, ₹5 Crore Prosecution Threshold & MSME Relief | X - cbic_india

New Delhi, Nov 18: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime is moving towards a ‘Trust First, Verify Later’ framework that places compliant taxpayers at the centre of tax administration, CBIC Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi said on Wednesday and outlined a series of reforms to simplify compliance and reduce enforcement-related friction.

Addressing a conference organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on GST process reforms and the outcomes of the 57th GST Council meeting, Chaturvedi said the Council’s recommendations of October 8 reflected a shift towards trust-based governance and recognised honest taxpayers as partners in nation-building.

“GST, founded on the vision of ‘One Nation, One Tax, One Market’, has emerged as a landmark reform contributing to Viksit Bharat 2047,” he said.

Shri Vivek Chaturvedi, Chairman, CBIC, along with Shri Sanjay Mangal, Member (GST), CBIC, interacted with GST taxpayers and trade and industry representatives in Hyderabad on 15.10.2026 to discuss GST process reforms and key recommendations of the 57th GST Council Meeting. The interaction witnessed participation of around 250 stakeholders, representing MSMEs, large manufacturers, service providers, traders, exporters, start-ups, e-commerce operators and industry associations.👉The Chairman, CBIC, highlighted GST’s role in achieving Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and outlined Next-Gen GST process reforms aimed at simplifying compliance and easing the burden on honest taxpayers. Key measures included automated refunds, reduced manual interventions, rationalisation of arrest and prosecution provisions, and intelligence-based vehicle inspections. He also sought stakeholder feedback on the proposed centralised administration of GST for taxpayers under Central Government jurisdiction.👉Shri Vivek Chaturvedi and Shri Sanjay Mangal addressed participants’ queries and welcomed suggestions for further reforms. Trade and industry representatives appreciated the GST Council’s recommendations, emphasising their potential to strengthen trust-based tax administration, improve business cash flows and enhance ease of doing business. In a subsequent interaction with CBIC officers, the Chairman and Member (GST) stressed the need for transparent, friction-free and predictable tax administration. — CBIC (@cbic_india) October 16, 2026

Three Key Priorities Driving GST Reforms

The CBIC Chairman also identified three key priorities -- rate rationalisation, ease of compliance through automation & faster refunds and a governance framework based on trust and reduced regulatory intervention -- which are driving the next phase of GST reforms.

The CBIC chief also pointed to the increase in the threshold for prosecution from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore and the rationalisation of offences under Section 130 of the Act.

Faster Refunds And Expanded Tax Credits

On refunds, he said nearly 90 per cent of low-risk refund claims are now being processed automatically.

In addition, the Council has also proposed expanding input tax credit (ITC) refund provisions to input services under the inverted duty structure and for capital goods used in zero-rated supplies, while rolling out phased automation of export-related refunds.

Intelligence-Based Checks For Goods In Transit

Chaturvedi also announced that routine interception of goods in transit would be discontinued with checks restricted to intelligence-based cases approved at the Joint Commissioner level.

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Simplified Compliance Measures For MSMEs

For micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the proposed reforms include simplified registration procedures, permission for eligible suppliers to use e-commerce warehouses as principal places of business, quarterly tax payments with an optional annual return for firms with turnover up to Rs 5 crore and conditional late fee relief.

However, the draft framework will be released for stakeholder consultation.

Industry Calls For Lower Business Costs

Meanwhile, PHDCCI Chief Executive Officer and Secretary General Ranjeet Mehta said GST’s success should be measured not only by revenue collections but also by its ability to simplify procedures, lower business costs and facilitate economic activity.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)