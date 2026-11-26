26/11 Mumbai Attacks: 5 Books That Revisit The Horrifying Events Of 2008 |

Eighteen years have passed since the horrific terrorist attacks shook Mumbai on November 26, 2008, but the memories of that night remain deeply etched in the city's history. The coordinated attacks claimed numerous innocent lives, left families devastated and brought India's financial capital to a standstill.

Over the years, journalists, eyewitnesses, researchers and authors have documented different aspects of the tragedy, from the experiences of those caught in the siege to the response of India's security forces. On the 18th anniversary of the attacks, here are five books that offer different perspectives on the events of 26/11.

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1. The Siege: The Attack On The Taj By Cathy Scott-Clark And Adrian Levy

Based on extensive research, this book takes readers inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel during the November 2008 attacks. It reconstructs the events through accounts of the hotel's operations, the people caught in the siege and previously unreleased documents connected to the trial of Ajmal Kasab.

2. 26/11 Mumbai Attacked By Harinder Baweja

Journalist Harinder Baweja brings together reportage, interviews, research and accounts from police officials to document the Mumbai attacks. The book examines the sequence of events and offers readers an insight into the scale of the coordinated assault.

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3. The Betrayal Of India: Revisiting The 26/11 Evidence By Elias Davidsson

This book takes a critical look at the official account of the 26/11 attacks, examining evidence presented in court documents and reported in the media. It offers an alternative perspective on the incident and questions aspects of the established narrative.

4. 14 Hours: An Insider's Account Of The 26/11 Taj Attack By Ankur Chawla

Drawing from his own experience as an operations management trainee at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 2008, Ankur Chawla recounts the terrifying hours of the attack. The book provides an eyewitness perspective on the siege and the ordeal faced by those inside the hotel.

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5. Black Tornado: The Three Sieges Of Mumbai 26/11 By Sandeep Unnithan

Sandeep Unnithan's book focuses on the security forces who were deployed to tackle the attacks, including the Marine Commandos. It documents the operations carried out during the crisis and offers an account of how India's forces responded to the multiple sites under siege.

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