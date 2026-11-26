Ranbir Kapoor Avoids Selfie With One Female Fan, Happily Poses With Another | Instagram

Actor Ranbir Kapoor visited Delhi's historic Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on Wednesday morning, a day after Gurpurab, to offer prayers and seek blessings following the release of Ramayana. He was accompanied by producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari. Later that evening, Ranbir was spotted at Delhi airport as he prepared to return to Mumbai. However, a video of his interaction with fans has now gone viral on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor Walks Away As Female Fan Gets Too Close

In the video, a female fan is seen approaching Ranbir and attempting to take a selfie with him as he enters the airport terminal. The actor appeared uncomfortable as she got close to him, prompting his security personnel to intervene and step in to maintain distance.

Ranbir subsequently walked away without posing for a photograph with her.

Ranbir Kapoor Happily Stops To Pose With Another Fan

However, he later stopped for another female fan who requested a selfie. The actor happily posed for the picture, thanked her and proceeded towards the terminal.

Ranbir Kapoor's Airport Look

For his airport appearance, Ranbir opted for a navy blue tailored bandhgala suit set, featuring a raised collar, a front button-down silhouette with ornate gold buttons, full-length sleeves and padded shoulders.

He layered the jacket over a pastel blue button-down shirt and paired it with matching straight-fit navy blue trousers. A pair of tan-brown leather dress shoes, nerdy glasses, a neatly trimmed beard, a swept-back hairstyle, a pink pocket square and a stylish metal watch completed his look.

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