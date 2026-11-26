Ramayana Box Office Day 21 | YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana witnessed another decline in its box office collections on Day 21, registering its lowest collection for the third week so far.

Ramayana Box Office Day 21

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 9.60 crore net across 15,700 shows on Day 21, marking a 45.1% drop compared to the Rs 17.50 crore it earned on Day 20.

In Other Languages

The film's Hindi version contributed Rs 6.75 crore from 13,463 shows, while the Malayalam version collected Rs 1.10 crore from 811 shows. The Kannada version earned Rs 75 lakh, Tamil contributed Rs 70 lakh and Telugu added Rs 30 lakh.

Ramayana Worldwide Collection

With this, Ramayana's total India net collection stands at Rs 982.55 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 1,173.60 crore. Overseas, the film earned Rs 6 crore on Day 21, taking its overseas gross to Rs 582 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 1,755.60 crore.

Ramayana Budget

Ramayana is being made in two installments with a combined reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, with approximately Rs 2,000 crore allocated to the first part.

Upcoming Box Office Competition

The film will also face fresh competition at the box office from November 27, with Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Sharvari and Ayushmann Khurrana, and Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 arriving in cinemas. Their releases could further affect Ramayana's collections in the coming days.

Ramayana Part 2 Release Date

Meanwhile, Ramayana Part 1 concludes with an announcement confirming the second instalment. Initially scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release, the sequel has now been pushed to Diwali 2028. Sunny Deol will feature in a prominent role as Hanuman in the second installment.

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