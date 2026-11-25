Tanishaa Mukerji Reviews Ramayana | Instagram / YouTube

Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the most-discussed movies on social media. Many celebrities watched the movie when it was released and shared their reviews on X and Instagram, and now, on Tuesday, Tanishaa Mukerji took to X to share her review of the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi starrer. She shared multiple tweets and wrote about her opinion about the movie.

Tanishaa praises Ranbir, criticises Sai

In her first tweet, she praised Ranbir and wrote that the actor is 'outstanding' in the movie. She wrote, "I thought after I loved him in animal I might not connect him with lord Ram. But OMG! He’s perfect! (sic)." Tanishaa felt that Sai was miscast. The actress further wrote, "#saipallavi I’m sure is a great actor but unfortunately for me completely miscast as #sita! She disconnects me completely from the visual (sic)."

Tanishaa reviews Yash's performance

Tanishaa praised Yash and wrote that he is 'superb'. However, later, in another tweet, she wrote that Yash's performance left her a 'bit dissatisfied' in the movie.

Further explaining why she felt that, the actress wrote, "As I felt his performance was all power! Amazing body language action and arrogance ego that was all superb! But as Ravan that was it. Yash gave me a strong villains performance but Ravan was not just a villain. He was a scholar a Brahmin a learned man. He was someone who was deep almost meditative! (sic)."

But Tanishaa ended the tweet by writing that Yash matched Ranbir. The actress further wrote, "I cannot fault him too much as Ravan because he did do an amazing job bringing the power of Ravan to the screen and that alone is Herculean task! (sic)."

Netizens react to Tanishaa's review

While some netizens agreed with Tanishaa about her opinion about Sai and Yash, some X users didn't agree with her.

Ramayana box office collection

Meanwhile, Ramayana, in 20 days, has collected Rs. 972.95 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection is Rs. 1,735.15 crore.

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