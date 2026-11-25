Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 20 | YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, collected Rs. 79 crore net at the box office in India during its third weekend. The movie, on its third Monday, showed a huge drop at the box office and earned Rs. 12.70 crore net. Now, all eyes were on the film's Tuesday collection.

Usually, on Tuesdays, the ticket prices at theatres are reasonable, but for the first two weeks, Ramayana continued to have the regular ticket pricing. However, on its third Tuesday, the tickets of the movie were sold at a discounted rate, and that surely helped the film to boost its collection.

After the Monday drop, according to Sacnilk, Ramayana, on its day 20, collected Rs. 17.50 crore net in India, taking the total to Rs. 972.95 crore net. Meanwhile, the gross collection is Rs. 1,162.15 crore.

Ramayana worldwide gross collection

Internationally, the film collected Rs. 5 crore on its day 20, taking the overseas total to Rs. 573 crore gross. The worldwide gross collection of Ramayana stands at Rs. 1,735.15 crore.

Ramayana budget

Ramayana Part 1 was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 2,000 crore. So, till now, even with its worldwide gross collection, it has not surpassed the budget, and with its net collection, the film has also not earned 50% of its budget so far.

Well, for now, we can say that, theatrically, Ramayana is a flop at the box office. The movie needs to show a good jump in the coming days to sustain at the box office.

Bollywood new releases

This week, Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer Gunmaaster G9 and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari-starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya are slated to hit the big screens. So, let's wait and watch whether the two new releases will affect Ramayana at the box office or not.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!