Ramayana VFX Artist Calls DNEG His Worst Studio Experience | Instagram

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. While the film continues to generate attention, its production house, DNEG, has come under criticism after an artist who worked on the project accused the visual effects studio of poor employee treatment and inadequate compensation.

Ramayana VFX Artist Calls DNEG His Worst Studio Experience

Environmental Modeling Artist Rahul Dhanwe, who spent over four and a half years at DNEG, including the last two years working on Ramayana, took to LinkedIn to share his experience. He claimed that despite supporting the company during difficult times, he did not receive a salary increment for more than four years and was eventually laid off.

Ramayana VFX Artist Calls Out DNEG After Being Laid Off

He further alleged that employees were repeatedly asked by senior management to support the company during challenging periods. However, he said their efforts were not rewarded.

"But what did we get in return? A layoff," he wrote, adding that he never expected special treatment but had not anticipated such an outcome after investing 4.6 years of his career at the studio.

Dhanwe also expressed disappointment over not being able to share in the film's future success despite contributing two years of hard work and dedication to the project.

He also expressed concern for artists currently working on Ramayana Part 2, hoping they would not face a similar situation.

In a subsequent update, Dhanwe shared that he had been given gratuity.

Meanwhile, as of now, neither Namit Malhotra nor DNEG has issued an official response to Rahul Dhanwe's allegations.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!