Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 19 | YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana witnessed another decline in its box office collections on Day 19 after recording a decent jump over its third weekend. Despite the weekend growth, the film has seen a significant drop in weekday collections.

Ramayana Day 19 Collection

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 12.70 crore net in India on Day 19 across 15,696 shows, registering a 64.3% decline compared to Day 18's collection of Rs 35.60 crore.

Among the different languages, the Hindi version contributed Rs 9.25 crore from 13,442 shows. Malayalam collected Rs 1.50 crore, Kannada earned Rs 85 lakh, Tamil brought in ₹80 lakh, while Telugu contributed Rs 30 lakh.

With these collections, Ramayana's total India net collection has reached Rs 955.45 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 1,141.65 crore. The film has also earned Rs 563 crore in overseas gross collections, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 1,704.65 crore.

Ramayana Budget

Considering its reported production budget of approximately Rs 2,000 crore for Part 1, the Day 19 collection indicates a slowdown in its theatrical performance. However, its worldwide gross shows that the film has already recovered a substantial portion of its reported budget through theatrical earnings.

Will Ramayana Beat Baahubali 2, Dhurandhar 2, Pushpa 2?

Ramayana has the potential to challenge some of the biggest Indian box-office records, although surpassing all three films could prove difficult given its current collection trend.

The top three highest-grossing Indian films include Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Pushpa 2: The Rule. SS Rajamouli's directorial venture collected Rs 1,030.42 crore net in India, while Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned Rs 1,149.30 crore. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule leads the list with an India net collection of Rs 1,234.10 crore.

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