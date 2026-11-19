Will Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana Get Part 3? Ajinkya Deo Reacts To Sequel Speculation, Says ‘They Should Make It In Five Parts’ |

Ajinkya Deo, who plays Maharishi Vishwamitra in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, has expressed his enthusiasm about the possibility of the epic saga extending beyond two instalments. While the actor admitted that he has not heard anything about a potential third part, he said he would be more than happy if the makers decided to expand the franchise to five films.

Speaking about the possibility of Ramayana Part 3, Ajinkya told India TV, "I haven't heard this, so I wouldn't comment on that." However, he welcomed the idea of the makers planning more instalments, adding, "But if somebody from the makers has said it, I will be more than happy because then I think I'll have a more extensive role. It's welcome. It's welcome. I mean, why three? They should make it in five parts." The actor further expressed his eagerness to be associated with the project for as many instalments as possible.

Ajinkya Deo On Ramayana Part 2

Giving an update on the second instalment of Ramayana, Ajinkya revealed that a "large portion" of the film has already been shot, confirming that filming is currently underway. He also hinted that the upcoming instalment will be bigger in scale than the first part.

Speaking about what audiences can expect from the sequel, the actor said, "In Part 2, the biggest package is going to be Hanuman ji, with Sunny Deol playing Hanuman." Promising an even grander cinematic experience, Ajinkya added, "Next part, I think it's going to be a banger. It's going to be huge. If this is big, that is going to be bigger."

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, was released in theatres on November 5, 2026, ahead of Diwali. The film's second instalment is currently scheduled to hit theatres in 2028. Meanwhile, the first part has witnessed a phenomenal box-office run, reportedly collecting approximately Rs. 1500 crore worldwide.

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