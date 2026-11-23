Actor Sunny Deol's appearance as Lord Hanuman in the post-credits scene of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 generated considerable excitement among audiences. While the actor's face was kept hidden in the brief sequence, his powerful introduction offered a glimpse of what viewers can expect from the upcoming sequel.

Now, producer Namit Malhotra opened up about the decision to cast Sunny as the revered mythological character. In an interview with Gold Derby, he compared Lord Hanuman to Marvel's Iron Man and explained why he believes the Bollywood actor is the perfect choice for the role.

Namit Malhotra Calls Lord Hanuman India's Iron Man

Speaking about Hanuman's importance in the Ramayana, Namit described him as one of the most loved characters in the epic.

"Imagine him as our Iron Man, because he's the fan favourite. The next film will really be elevated because we have Hanuman; it's a roller-coaster waiting to happen. And it's good to have preserved that introduction, because we left the audience with this sense of suspense over what Rama will do next. And now you'll see who is going to lead the charge," he said.

Namit also explained the qualities he wanted in the actor playing Hanuman. According to him, the character needed someone who could bring innocence and warmth to the screen while also appearing powerful and intimidating when required.

He believes Sunny Deol naturally possesses these contrasting qualities, making him a suitable choice to portray the immortal character.

Why Was Sunny Deol Chosen To Play Hanuman?

Namit pointed out that Sunny has built a strong image as a powerful yet relatable screen presence.

Explaining why he considers Sunny ideal for the part, the producer said, “Sunny has done a couple of films where he's gone from being sweet and innocent to making mountains shake. He's already celebrated as one of India's superheroes without ever actually playing a superhero as such. The next part of the story goes into a whole new orbit in terms of the scale of the storytelling, so it will be great to have Hanuman in there alongside Rama. In some ways, the epic of the Ramayana really begins here.”

What Happened In Ramayana's Post-Credits Scene?

The post-credits sequence of Ramayana: Part 1 introduced Lord Hanuman through a dramatic visual and musical presentation. Although his face was not revealed, the scene showed him flying through the sky with his gada while chanting Jai Shri Ram.

Hanuman's introduction has set the stage for the second instalment, which is expected to explore his important role in Lord Rama's journey to rescue Sita and the battle against Ravana.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!