'Adipurush Ka Haal Dekh Chuke Ho': Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ramayana Makers Over Sita's Fighter Avatar, Warns Them - VIDEO

Mukesh Khanna Questions Ramayana's Portrayal | YouTube

Actor Mukesh Khanna, known for iconic roles in Shaktimaan and Mahabharat) has strongly criticised Nitesh Tiwari’s latest film Ramayana. Questioning the makers' creative decisions, particularly their portrayal of Sita, played by Sai Pallavi, the actor said the focus surrounding the film had shifted from telling the epic accurately to recovering its massive production budget.

Mukesh Khanna Slams Ramayana Makers Over Changes To Sita’s Character

One of his biggest objections was reportedly the portrayal of Sita as a fighter. Referring to Valmiki's Ramayana, Mukesh questioned the decision to show her fighting like Rani Lakshmibai or modern-day action heroines.

He said, "Kya aap andaza laga sakte hain ki Sita Mata Rani Jhansi ki tarah fight kar rahi hain ya aajkal ki heroines jo macho ban jaati hain? Maine Valmiki ji ki Ramayan padhi. Usmein kahin bhi aisa nahi likha hai ki Sita ji ne kabhi bhi jaakar fight ki hai. Woh ek Maryada Purushottam ki patni thi, jinhone seva bhav dikhaya hai. Woh fighter nahi thi. Agar woh fighter hoti toh woh Raavan se fight karti. Kyun Raavan unhe chup-chaap pakad ke le gaye?”

Check out Mukesh Khanna's Ramayana review:

'Sharam Aani Chaiye'

Mukesh also expressed shock after producer Namit Malhotra reportedly clarified that the sequence was inspired by the Adbhuta Ramayana and not Valmiki's version. He accused the makers of introducing their own narrative into the epic and said, "Stop putting your own narrative in Valmiki's Ramayana. Sharam aani chahiye."

Questions Yash's Ravana Getting More Praise Than Ranbir Kapoor's Ram

Mukesh also commented on the praise surrounding Yash's portrayal of Ravana, saying the actor was receiving more appreciation than Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram. He argued that an actor's performance depends heavily on the script and suggested that Ravana was being given greater prominence than Ram.

Mukesh Khanna Warns Ramayana Makers

Drawing a comparison with Adipurush, Mukesh warned the makers against altering the original epic and questioned their intentions, saying, "Producer ka intention sirf kamayi karne ka hai. Agar yeh Hindu dharma ke khilaf hai, main kuch nahi kahunga. Desh ki janta kabhi bhi... Adipurush ka aap haal dekh chuke ho."

Mukesh Khanna Says He Won't Watch Ramayana

Interestingly, Mukesh clarified that he has not watched the film. However, based on the promotional material and reviews shared by the makers on social media, he has already decided against watching it. He also mentioned that he did not wish to spend Rs 1,200 on a ticket or give money to filmmakers whom he believes are primarily interested in making profits.