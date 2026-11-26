National Milk Day 2026: Lesser-Known Facts About India's White Revolution And The Success Of Amul | FPJ

India celebrates National Milk Day every year on November 26 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, who is widely known as the Father of the White Revolution in India. The day recognises his contribution to transforming the country's dairy sector and making India one of the world's largest milk producers. Dr Verghese Kurien, who was born in Kozhikode, Kerala, led one of the most significant and biggest initiatives, Operation Flood, which was launched in 1970 by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

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India's dependence on milk imports

The initiative aimed to increase milk production, connect rural dairy farmers with urban markets and improve the livelihoods of milk producers. The programme helped establish a nationwide milk grid and strengthened the cooperative dairy movement.

Before the White Revolution, India depended heavily on milk imports and faced shortages. Operation Flood changed this situation by organising dairy farmers into cooperatives, providing them with access to markets and eliminating several intermediaries. Gujarat's Amul cooperative model played an important role in inspiring this transformation.

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Lesser-known facts about Operation Flood

It helped reduce India's dependence on imported dairy products, but how? By strengthening domestic production and distribution, the programme helped India move towards greater self-sufficiency in milk.

Did you know that Operation Flood was born out of the success of the Amul cooperative model in Anand, Gujarat?

The cooperative initiative in Gujarat’s Kaira district started in 1946 when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Morarji Desai assisted local farmers in organising to bypass middlemen and provide milk directly to the Bombay Milk Scheme.

Cooperative awareness and milk distribution

To spread cooperative awareness across rural India, Kurien helped raise funds by asking farmers in Gujarat for small contributions, reportedly two rupees each, to back the 1976 film Manthan.

As Indian milk production increases following the monsoons and decreases in the summer, dairies store winter surpluses as milk powder and butter oil, later reconstituting them into liquid milk during the low-demand months.

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