India's Dairy Success |

Mumbai: India has retained its position as the world's largest milk producer, with domestic milk production registering a remarkable growth of 69.41% over the past decade, according to an official factsheet released ahead of National Milk Day on November 26.

The country's milk output increased from 146.31 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 247.87 million tonnes in 2024-25, accounting for nearly one-fourth of global milk production.

Dairy Growth Accelerates

India's dairy industry recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.41% over the past decade, highlighting the sector's growing contribution to the rural economy.

Per capita milk availability increased by 52.03%, reaching 485 grams per person per day in 2024-25, compared with 319 grams in 2014-15. Average bovine milk productivity also improved significantly, rising from 1,640 kg to 2,800 kg per animal annually during the same period.

Leading Milk-Producing States

Uttar Pradesh emerged as India's largest milk-producing state, contributing 15.66% of the country's total output. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra were among the other major contributors. Together, these five states accounted for 54.09% of India's overall milk production.

Rural Economic Empowerment

India's dairy sector provides livelihood opportunities to approximately 8.5 crore rural households, with women representing nearly 70% of the dairy farming workforce.

The country's extensive dairy cooperative network comprises 22 milk federations, 241 district cooperative milk unions, 28 marketing dairies and 25 Milk Producer Organisations. The network covers nearly 2.45 lakh villages and 1.65 crore dairy farmers, strengthening rural economic participation.

Women Drive Transformation

As of October 31, 2026, NDDB Dairy Services had facilitated the establishment of 25 Milk Producer Organisations, including 18 with exclusively women members. These organisations cover more than 13 lakh milk producers across 175 districts in 12 states, reflecting women's expanding role in India's dairy economy.

National Milk Day, celebrated annually on November 26, commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, the father of India's White Revolution, recognising his transformative contribution to dairy development and rural prosperity.

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