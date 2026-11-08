MP Drought Crisis! CM Mohan Yadav Plans Milk Production Push To Support Farmers In 12 Districts, Including Indore, Ujjain And Dhar | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the state government plans to encourage milk production to deal with the drought situation in 12 districts.

Indore, Ujjain, Alirajpur, Dhar, Ratlam, Jhabua, Shajapur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Pandhurna, and Chhindwara grapple with drought.

During an interaction with journalists in Bhopal on Saturday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav indicated that the government would lay emphasis on milk production to deal with the drought situation.

Yadav said, ''Kheti aur kisani do baat hai (farming and being a farmer are two different things).''

Farming depends on nature, but a farmer can be connected to self-employment, he said, adding that MP has achieved the third place in milk production in the country.

The purpose will be to achieve the number one spot in terms of milk production, and the government has started setting up milk cooperative societies to collect milk in village panchayats, he said.

Although the state government has not yet declared any district drought-hit, the farmers from the 12 districts have started demanding a drought relief package from the government.

According to the chief minister, after the inauguration of Mahalok in Ujjain, the financial condition of the district has changed.

The government has begun to develop Ujjain as a big city under the Smart City project, he said.

In the same way, the state has started giving a facelift to the Omkareshwar corridor at Rs 2,500 crore and the Ramrajya temple in Chitrakoot and Orchha, he said.