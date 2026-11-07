Eco-Friendly Diwali 2026 In Bhopal! Local Artisans Turn Cow Dung And Bamboo Into Lakshmi-Ganesh Idols, Diyas, Torans And Festive Decorations | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artisans in the city have prepared eco-friendly items made of cow dung and bamboo to decorate houses this Diwali. These include idols of Lakshmi-Ganesh, Shubh-Labh, Lord Shrinathji and Lord Tirupati Balaji, Swastik, ritual logs, torans (door hangings), wall hangings, lampshades, jewellery, puja chowkis and shlok frames.

These artisans and their families are dedicated to protecting the environment through their sustainable craftsmanship.

Artisan Jitendra Rathore, popularly known as Cow Dung Man, has prepared over 150 eco-friendly products for Diwali.

Rathore, who has been promoting Indian culture, environmental protection and cow protection (Gau-Seva) through cow-craft for the past 15 years, said that placing 'gomaye' (cow-dung) items in homes during Diwali infuses pure and positive energy while breathing new life into traditional Sanatan crafts.

Bamboo Man Dharmendra Rohar has been working in the field of bamboo craft in Bhopal for the past 20 years. Carrying forward his family's artistic legacy, he uses bamboo to create functional and eye-catching artefacts.

His creations, such as torans, hanging trinkets, lamps and other decorative items, offer a beautiful alternative for giving homes a special festive touch.

Besides using natural materials, Rohar emphasises upcycling leftover scraps to create decorative pieces, ensuring optimal resource utilisation while encouraging eco-friendly practices.

I endeavour to encourage people to adopt natural products for decor and support the livelihoods of local artisans, Rohar said.