Bhopal Sanitation Workers Call Off Strike After Assurance From MoS Krishna Gaur; Will Meet CM Mohan Yadav To Discuss Demands | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) sanitation workers called off their three-day strike on Friday. The decision comes after Minister of State Krishna Gaur met their union representatives on Dhanteras and assured them that the state government would take serious cognisance of their long-pending demands.

The municipal sanitation workers are scheduled to meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav later in the evening to raise their concerns and discuss key demands, including job regularisation and a minimum monthly salary of Rs 25,000.

The withdrawal of the sanitation workers' strike has brought much-needed relief to residents across Madhya Pradesh. At least 1 lakh sanitation workers across several cities had gone on strike, disrupting garbage collection and waste management services.

The strike left several streets littered with heaps of uncollected garbage, raising concerns over cleanliness and public hygiene. In Bhopal, massive piles of waste were reported in prominent areas, including New Market, Kohefiza, the Old City and other localities, leaving residents struggling with foul odours and unhygienic conditions.

The statewide strike began on Wednesday, when sanitation workers stopped collecting household waste and cleaning streets and public spaces. The workers have raised four key demands. They are seeking an increase in their monthly salary from the current ₹10,500 to ₹25,000. They also want an end to contractual employment and are demanding permanent government employee status.

Another major demand is anukampa niyukti (compassionate appointment), under which the spouse of a sanitation worker who dies in service should be given a job. The workers are pressing for the implementation of this provision as well.

The ongoing strike has affected daily life across the city, with garbage piling up in both residential neighbourhoods and commercial areas. New Market, the Old City and Bairagarh are among the worst-affected areas where businesses are suffering due to the strike.

Several residential localities, including those along VIP Road, Hoshangabad Road Bypass and Professors Colony, MP Nagar, Jawahar Chowk etc. also remain littered with waste.