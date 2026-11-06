Bhopal Dhanteras 2026 Shopping Boom! Traders Expect 20% Rise In Sales As Gold Jewellery, Silver Coins, AI Appliances And Traditional Kansa Utensils Attract Buyers | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Markets in the city are all set for Dhanteras and traders expect a jump in sales. Sellers of jewellery, utensils and home appliances say that sales may be at least 20% higher than last year. Diwali falling in the first week of November (when the salaried class gets their salaries and bonuses) and a relative dip in the prices of gold and also of silver are among the factors drawing shoppers to the market.

According to secretary of the Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ajay Devnani, the market has been gaining momentum since Navratri. “From puja samagri to jewellery and from sweets to utensils, everything is finding ample buyers,” he said.

With the marriage season commencing post-Diwali, shopping for weddings is also boosting the market. Then the winter season is round the corner, and people are also purchasing woollens. He said that Dhanteras sales this year may be at least 20% higher than last year.

Jeweller Narendra Simhal said that demand for gold jewellery has risen. “We are well-stocked and ready for Dhanteras. And we are confident that the sales will be much better than last year,” he said.

Another jeweller Rajendra Gupta said that the demand for light jewellery (both in terms of weight and purity) is growing. “Instead of 22-carat, people are going for 18-carat gold,” he said, adding that silver coins of 10 grams and gold coins of one gram are the most popular.

Sunil Kumar, manager of a home appliances store, said that they are offering a range of home appliances. LCD TVs ranging from 32 to 75 inches are in highest demand, followed by refrigerators with capacities ranging from 60 to 600 litres, he said, adding that consumers were also showing interest in smart AI-driven washing machines.

Ashok Tejwani of a utensils shop said that the wheel has come full circle as far as people's choice of utensils is concerned. “Kansa thali sets for dining and copper and brass thalis for puja are back in demand,” he said.

Bhopal traders anticipate at least 20% higher Dhanteras sales compared to last year, driven by festive bonuses, wedding shopping and softer precious metal prices.

Lightweight 18-carat gold jewellery, silver coins, smart televisions, AI-enabled washing machines and traditional Kansa utensils are attracting buyers. Markets are reporting growing demand across multiple categories.