Bhopal Sanitation Workers' Strike Day-2: Protestors Dump Garbage on Streets Amid Diwali Strike; Residents Slam 'Uncivil' Behaviour After Video Goes Viral

Bhopal Sanitation Workers' Strike: Protestors Dumping Garbage on Streets Amid Diwali Strike, Video Goes Viral |

Bhopal Garbage Crisis: Amid the ongoing Bhopal sanitation workers' strike, a video has gone viral on social media, showing workers allegedly dumping garbage on the streets while protesting. The video, reportedly from the 1100 Quarters area, shows group sanitation workers raising slogans and littering the streets on Thursday.

The incident has sparked concerns as Diwali is just around the corner and garbage collection across the city has already been disrupted due to the strike. The viral clip drew flak from the residents and commuters, with many calling it 'uncivil' behaviour.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Sanitation workers across Madhya Pradesh begin an indefinite strike over salary hikes, regularisation and other demands, disrupting garbage collection in Bhopal. https://t.co/Dduskejbw2 — IANS (@ians_india) November 5, 2026

Viral Video Shows Garbage Being Dumped On Roads

In the viral video, people can be seen littering paper waste and emptying dustbins and garbage bins onto the roads. The protesting workers are also seen disrupting traffic while raising slogans.

दिवाली के दिनों में भोपाल नगर निगम में सफाई कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल है तो सफाई नहीं करेंगे,, सड़कों पर इस तरह कचरा फैलायेंगे, मंत्री जी @KailashOnline के ध्यानार्थ @CollectorBhopal @MALTIRAIBJP https://t.co/bsYlv3QVbh — Brajesh Rajput (@drbrajeshrajput) November 5, 2026

The video has drawn attention on social media, with questions being raised over the way the protest is being conducted. While sanitation workers refusing to perform their duties has already affected the city's cleanliness, the alleged act of dumping garbage on public roads has added to residents' concerns.

Meanwhile, traders in several parts of Bhopal have organised cleanliness drives to remove accumulated waste from market areas ahead of Diwali.

What Are The Demands Of Sanitation Workers?

The sanitation workers' protest in Bhopal began on Wednesday and continued on Thursday. Workers are demanding permanent government employment, an end to the contractual system and a minimum monthly salary of Rs 25,000.

They have also sought job security and other employment benefits. The workers have warned that the Bhopal Municipal Corporation strike will continue if the government does not accept their demands.