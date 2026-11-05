'Congress Trying To Destabilise Nation, People Will Give Befitting Reply In 2029' Says JP Nadda At BJP Rally In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister JP Nadda on Wednesday accused the Congress of attempting to destabilise the country by questioning the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing the BJP's 'Lok Tantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' rally at Atal Path, Nadda alleged that the Opposition was conspiring against constitutional institutions in its desperation to regain power.

“The people will show mirror to it ( Congress) in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and other poll-bound states including Madhya Pradesh in 2028,” he said.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi over EVM and SIR issues, Nadda called him a “naive child” and accused the Opposition of practising “hit-and-run” politics.

He said Congress had remained out of power in Tamil Nadu for 58 years, Uttar Pradesh for 38 years, Gujarat for 25 years and Odisha for 12 years. He predicted its defeat in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

Cong family cannot live without power: CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav alleged that the Congress family tried to destabilise the nation whenever out of power.

He accused Congress leaders of misleading people about democracy and targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said BJP would organise similar marches across districts.

Congress oversaw 10 SIR exercises: Khandelwal

State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal said 10 of the country's 12 SIR exercises were conducted during Congress rule and only two under BJP governments. He questioned why Congress was opposing the exercise now.

BJP rally reaches Roshanpura

Nadda, Yadav, Khandelwal and senior BJP leaders led the march from Atal Path to Roshanpura Square. Party workers carried flags and placards, while several Muslim women wearing burqas also participated.

The BJP accused Congress of weakening democratic and constitutional institutions through its political conduct.