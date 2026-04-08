Uttar Pradesh Tops India In Milk Output With 40 Per Cent Growth, Now Contributes 16 Pc To National Production

Uttar Pradesh strengthens lead in milk production driven by rural and women-led dairy initiatives | Representational Image

Lucknow, April 8: Uttar Pradesh has retained its position as India’s top milk-producing state after recording nearly 40% growth in milk output during the tenure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to state government data released on Wednesday.

Milk production sees significant rise

Milk production in the state has risen from 277 lakh metric tonnes in 2016-17 to more than 388 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25, pushing Uttar Pradesh’s share in national milk production to 16 percent—highest in the country.

The five leading dairy-producing states together account for 54 percent of India’s total milk output. Officials said the increase reflects expansion in dairy infrastructure, targeted policy interventions, and grassroots implementation by the Animal Husbandry Department.

Women-led dairy growth

A major driver of the dairy boom has been rural women’s participation through the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission. Nearly four lakh women farmers have been linked to five dairy producer companies across the state, collectively procuring around 10 lakh litres of milk daily.

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Economic impact on rural sector

These women-led dairy enterprises have generated business worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore, strengthening rural incomes and boosting women’s economic participation. The government said the dairy sector’s growth has become a symbol of Uttar Pradesh’s changing rural economy and rising self-reliance.