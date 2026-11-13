Maharashtra: Milk Prices Set To Rise By ₹4 Per Litre, Dairy Products May Get 10 Per Cent Costlier

Maharashtra dairy brands have decided to increase milk and dairy product prices amid rising production and transportation costs | Representational Image

Maharashtra, November 13, 2026: Consumers in Maharashtra may have to pay more for their daily milk supply, with the state's Milk Producers and Business Welfare Association deciding to increase the prices of cow and buffalo milk by Rs 4 per litre.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Katraj Dairy office in Pune on Friday, attended by representatives of 45 cooperative and private dairy brands.

Inflation And Rising Costs Prompt Hike

The association attributed the proposed hike to rising inflation, higher sugar and diesel prices, increasing dealer rates and competition from milk brands operating outside the state. The meeting also decided to increase the prices of dairy products by 10 per cent, adding to the financial burden on consumers.

The latest decision comes amid a series of milk price increases by major dairy companies. Amul has already raised prices by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre from November 12. Its Amul Taaza toned milk has become costlier by Rs 2, while Amul Gold has witnessed a Rs 4 hike. Mother Dairy has also increased its milk prices by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre.

Gokul Milk Union May Revise Rates

Meanwhile, the Kolhapur-based Gokul Milk Union is also considering a price revision. Newly elected chairman Rajesh Patil has indicated that the union may increase its retail milk prices. The issue is expected to come up for discussion at the first meeting of the newly constituted board scheduled for Saturday.

The proposed increase is also expected to benefit dairy farmers, as milk unions will have to pass on a higher procurement price to producers following the revision in retail rates.

Rising Production Costs Affect Dairy Sector

Dairy producers have been facing mounting production costs due to rising cattle feed prices and shortages of fodder and water. The deficient rainfall across Maharashtra, including the Kolhapur region, has affected milk production and procurement, creating concerns over supply.

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With the cost of green and dry fodder, animal feed, packaging and transportation continuing to rise, dairy operators have argued that the price revision has become necessary to sustain operations and support milk producers.

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